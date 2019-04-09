CCMS Baseball Drills Cannon County on Tuesday

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team welcomed Cannon County to CCMS on Tuesday for a non-conference game. The Red Raiders pounded out 22 hits as they rolled to the 19 to 3 win.
After a scoreless 1st inning, Coffee Middle plated four 2nd inning runs to gain the early advantage over the visiting Lions. A 12 run eruption in the 4th inning gave the Raiders the cushion they needed to end the game in the 5th due to the Mercy Rule.
Nolan Jernigan and Jack Anderson each went 4 for 4 on the day to lead the Red Raiders in hitting. Anderson had a pair of doubles and drove in 5 runs. Jernigan had 4 singles and scored 4 runs. Hayden Garr and Jacob Holder each finished with a double and 2 singles. Cole Pippenger added 3 singles. Aiden Robertson got the win on the mound for the Raiders.
The Red Raiders will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Shelbyville to take on Harris. First pitch is set for 5 PM.