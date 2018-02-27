CCMS Baseball Doubles Up White County

Coming of a solid all-around performance on Monday at home, the Coffee County Middle School baseball team traveled to Sparta on Tuesday. The Red Raiders squared off against White County for the final game of the season series with the Warriors. Coffee Middle needed to rally from behind but captured a 10 to 5 win.
Coffee County scratched across a run in the 1st inning only to see White County take a 2 to 1 lead in the 2nd inning. The Red Raiders took the lead for good in the 3rd inning with a 5 run outburst. Coffee County tacked on insurance runs in the 5th, 6th and 7th innings to capture the season sweep over the Warriors.
Jacob Holder led the Raiders in hitting as he was 3 for 4 with a double and 3 RBI. Connor Shemwell was 3 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and 2 runs scored. Cole Bryce and John McKelvey each drove in a pair of runs. McKelvey started for the Red Raiders on the bump and got the win as he allowed no earned runs through 4 2/3 innings. Tristan Grissom came on in relief and struck out 4 batters in 2 1/3 innings.
The Red Raiders will return to the diamond on Monday when they travel to McMinnville to take on Warren County. First pitch is set for 5 PM at Warren County Middle School. The JV Red Raiders will play host to Warren County at home on Thursday. That game is set to get underway at 6 PM.