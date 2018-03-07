CCMS Baseball Doubles Up Warren County

A day after going 9 innings with Warren County in McMinnville, the Coffee County Middle School baseball team welcomed the Pioneers to CCMS on Tuesday. The Red Raiders were looking to bounce back after disappointing loss and capture an important conference win. A 4 run first inning turned out to be all the offense Coffee Middle needed in a 6 to 3 win.
A pair of walks, 2 hits and a Warren County error was enough to stake the Red Raiders to 4 runs in the bottom of the first inning. Coffee County added 2 more runs in the 3rd inning when the Raiders used 3 hits and a walk to stretch the lead to 6 to 1. The win lifts the Raiders record to 3 and 1 on the season.
Jacob Holder had a single, a double and scored a run to lead the Raider hitting attack. Nolan Jernigan had a single, 2 walks and an RBI and Jacob Sherrill finished with a single and 2 RBI for Coffee County. John McKelvey was the winning pitcher for the Raiders as he gave up 1 earned run over 5 innings of work. Jacob Sherrill pitched 2 innings of scoreless relief with 4 strikeouts to get the save.
Coffee County will step out of conference play on Thursday as they travel to Fayetteville to take on Lincoln County. First pitch is set for 5 PM.