CCMS Baseball Doubles Up Lincoln County

Trailing 3 to 0 in the 3rd inning, the Coffee County Middle School baseball team scored 10 unanswered runs over the next 3 innings to claim a 10 to 5 win on Monday night. Hosting the visiting Falcons of Lincoln County, Coffee Middle took the lead in the 4th inning, then used a 5 run 5th inning to capture their 9th win on the season.
Lincoln County got off to a strong start leaving a pair of runners on base in the 1st inning before plating 2 runs in the 2nd inning. Lincoln County added their 3rd run in the 3rd without collecting a hit. Coffee County got on the board in the bottom of the third as a pair of walks and a 2 RBI double from Connor Shemwell made it a one run game. A pair of walks, a pair of hits and a pair of errors gave the Raiders a 5 to 3 lead heading to the 5th inning. In the 5th, the Red Raider bats exploded for 6 hits as they scored 5 runs and put the game out of reach.
John McKelvey finished the game with 3 singles and 3 RBI to lead the Raider hitting attack. McKelvey added a pair of runs as well. Shemwell finished with a single and a double and 2 RBI. Tristan Grissom added a double and an RBI and Jacob Sherrill scored 3 times for Coffee County. Jacob Holder went 5 innings on the mound for the Raiders to get the win. Holder struck out 8 while allowing 2 earned runs.
The Raiders will be at home again on Tuesday when they play host to the Middle Tennessee Monarchs out of Rutherford County. First pitch is set for 4:30 PM at Coffee County Middle School.