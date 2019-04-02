CCMS Baseball Crushes South Franklin on Tuesday

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team hit the road to Winchester on Tuesday night looking for a season sweep over South Franklin. The Raiders banged out 21 hits on the day to coast to a 28 to 1 win.
Jacob Holder, England Bryan and Hayden Garr each had 3 hits to lead the Raiders. Holder finished with a double and 2 singles while adding 5 RBI. Garr stroked 3 singles and drove in 4 runs. Bryan had a double and 2 singles and had 1 RBI. Aiden Robertson got the win on the hill as he pitched a complete game 1 hitter with 7 strikeouts.
The Red Raiders will travel to Cookeville on Thursday for a non-conference game with Prescott Middle. First pitch is set for 5 PM.