CCMS Baseball Crushes South Franklin on Tuesday

Hayden Garr of CCMS baseball

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team hit the road to Winchester on Tuesday night looking for a season sweep over South Franklin.   The Raiders banged out 21 hits on the day to coast to a 28 to 1 win.

Jacob Holder, England Bryan and Hayden Garr each had 3 hits to lead the Raiders.  Holder finished with a double and 2 singles while adding 5 RBI.  Garr stroked 3 singles and drove in 4 runs.  Bryan had a double and 2 singles and had 1 RBI.  Aiden Robertson got the win on the hill as he pitched a complete game 1 hitter with 7 strikeouts.

The Red Raiders will travel to Cookeville on Thursday for a non-conference game with Prescott Middle.  First pitch is set for 5 PM.