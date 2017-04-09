CCMS Baseball Claims Saturday Win at Whitworth-Buchanan

After struggling the first time through the batting order on Saturday against Whitworth-Buchanan, the Coffee County Middle School baseball team needed a spark. That spark came in the 3rd inning with 4 straight hits, a walk and a hit batter as the Raiders claimed a 3 to 1 lead on their way to a 5 to 2 win in Murfreesboro.
Braden Brown and Curtis Tudor combined on the mound to pitch a 4 hitter for Coffee County’s 7th win of the year. Brown and Griffin Meeker each had a pair of hits to lead the Red Raiders. Kyle Farless added a double and Lane Spry drew 3 walks for Coffee County.
The Raiders return home on Monday when they play host to Westwood at CCMS. That battle of cross town rivals is set to get underway at 4:30 PM.