CCMS Baseball Blasts South on Thursday

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team broke a 3 game losing streak on Thursday as they dropped South Franklin 10 to 0. Playing their final regular season game, the welcomed the Trojans to CCMS on a cool and windy Thursday as the Raiders looked to improve their standing going into next week’s conference tournament.
The Red Raiders got off to a red hot start scoring 3 runs in the 1st inning before adding 2 more in the 2nd to build a 5 to 0 lead early. A 5 run 5th inning allowed the Raiders to end the game early thanks to the mercy rule. After the Raiders scored a pair of runs, Connor Shemwell laced a bases loaded triple to right field to end the contest.
John McKelvey pitched a complete game 2 hitter for the win as he struck out 6. Shemwell finished the game with a pair of doubles and 5 RBI. Nolan Jernigan had a single and a double and 1 RBI. Tristan Grissom added a 2 RBI single.
The win gives the Red Raiders a regular season record 11-6-1 and 8 and 4 in conference play. Coffee County will now await the conclusion of the other conference games to finalize matchups for next week’s conference tournament. The CTC baseball tournament will be held next week at Tullahoma’s Waggoner Park.