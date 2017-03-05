CCMS Baseball Blanks White County in Home Opener

A complete game shutout pitching performance by Griffin Meeker lifted the Coffee County Middle School baseball team to a 7 to 0 win over White County on Saturday. The Red Raiders broke open a 1 to 0 game in the bottom of the 5th inning with a 5 run outburst. Coffee County banged out 13 hits in the home opening victory.
Meeker was masterful as he allowed only 3 hits, with 2 of them being infield hits, and a single walk. He also struck out 5 in the 7 inning win. Meeker also helped his cause at the plate as he had a single and a double and 2 RBI. Lane Spry led the hitting attack for Coffee County as he had 3 hits and an RBI. Kyle Farless had a triple and a single and scored twice and Braeden Brown finished with a pair of singles for the Raiders.
The Red Raiders will return to action on Monday afternoon at CCMS when they host Warren County. First pitch is set for 5 PM.