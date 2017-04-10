CCMS Baseball Blanks Westwood

For the first time in 4 years, the Coffee County Middle School and Westwood baseball teams met on the diamond at CCMS on Monday. The two teams entered the 5th inning in a 1 run game before Coffee County notched a single run in the 5th. The Red Raiders managed to push 6 runs across in the 6th inning to take an 8 to 0 non-conference win.
Westwood was held to a pair of hits on the game as Blake Hale and Wyatt Nugent had singles for the Rockets. Trenton Thompson got the start for the Rockets and was saddled with the tough luck loss.
Griffin Meeker was the Coffee County starter and got the win striking out 6. Hayden Hullett had a pair of singles for Coffee County to lead the Raider hitting attack.
Westwood hits the diamond again on Wednesday when they travel to Huntland. First pitch is set for 5 PM. Coffee County is back in action on Thursday when they welcome Lincoln County to CCMS. That game gets underway at 5 PM.