CCMS Baseball Blanks Tullahoma on Monday

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team opened up a crucial conference series in Tullahoma on Monday. Taking on 2nd place Tullahoma, the Raiders were looking to clinch the regular season conference title. Another dominant pitching performance from the Raiders stymied the Wildcats as the Red Raiders won 3 to 0.
Aiden Robertson and Jack Anderson combined to hold a potent Wildcat offense to 1 hit. Robertson pitched 5 2/3 innings striking out 11 while Jack Anderson got 4 outs for the save striking out 2. Hayden Garr was 3 for 4 at the plate with 3 singles and an RBI. Jacob Holder had a single and a solo home run. Dayne Crosslin added a pair of singles for the Red Raiders who improved to 11 and 0 in conference play and clinched the regular season CTC title.
Coffee County and Tullahoma will square off again on Tuesday at CCMS. First pitch is set for 5 PM. The Coffee County athletic department will be hosting an Open House for their recently completed indoor athletic facility beginning at 4:30 PM.