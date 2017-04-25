CCMS Baseball Blanks Tullahoma in 8 Innings

The Coffee County Middle School baseball opened up the final regular season series of the year on Tuesday in Tullahoma. The Red Raiders squared off against their rivals from Tullahoma at Waggoner Park. In a game that saw no runs scored in the first 7 innings, Coffee Middle exploded for 4 runs in the 8th inning to grab a 4 to 0 rivalry win.
Coffee County had been held to 3 hits in the game entering the top of the 8th inning with the top of the order coming to bat. Kyle Farless led off with a hit and came around to score the first of 4 Raider runs as Tullahoma committed 3 errors and walked a pair of Coffee County batters. Braden Brown retired Tullahoma on 5 pitches in the bottom of the 8th to get the 8 inning, complete game shutout. Farless, Griffin Meeker, Lane Spry and Todd Watkins had the hits for Coffee Middle.
The Red Raiders will conclude their season series, and the regular season, on Wednesday night at home. Coffee County will play host to Tullahoma on 8th Grade Night. First pitch is set for 5 PM.