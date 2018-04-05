CCMS Baseball Blanks South Franklin

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team traveled to Winchester on Thursday to take on South Franklin. The Red Raiders got a 5 inning shutout of the Trojans in the first game of their season series. The Red Raiders won by a final score of 13 to 0.
John McKelvey pitched a 1 hit shutout to get his 5th win of the year. The shutout dropped his season ERA to 1.33. Jacob Holder led the Raider hitting attack as he had a triple and 2 singles with 3 RBI. Jacob Sherrill added 3 singles and scored twice. Tristan Grissom added a single and a double and Connor Shemwell added 2 singles.
The win improves the Red Raiders record to 7 and 2 in conference play. Coffee Middle will take on South in game #2 of the season series on Friday. That game will be played at CCMS and first pitch will be at 5 PM.