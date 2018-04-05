«

CCMS Baseball Blanks South Franklin

John McKelvey of CCMS baseball

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team traveled to Winchester on Thursday to take on South Franklin.  The Red Raiders got a 5 inning shutout of the Trojans in the first game of their season series.  The Red Raiders won by a final score of 13 to 0.

John McKelvey pitched a 1 hit shutout to get his 5th win of the year.  The shutout dropped his season ERA to 1.33.  Jacob Holder led the Raider hitting attack as he had a triple and 2 singles with 3 RBI.  Jacob Sherrill added 3 singles and scored twice.  Tristan Grissom added a single and a double and Connor Shemwell added 2 singles.

The win improves the Red Raiders record to 7 and 2 in conference play.  Coffee Middle will take on South in game #2 of the season series on Friday.  That game will be played at CCMS and first pitch will be at 5 PM.