CCMS and Westwood Tennis Teams Split on Friday

For the 2nd time this week, teams from Coffee County Middle School and Westwood Middle met in an athletic contest. This battle took place at Fred Deadman Park as the Rocket and Raider tennis teams squared off. In a battle best described as a tie, each team won a match. The Lady Raiders edged the Lady Rockets 4 to 3 while the Rockets raced past the Red Raiders 7 to 0.
The Lady Raiders captured a 4 to 3 win thanks to a win in doubles play. The Raider doubles team of Paige Meadows and Mallie Fletcher beat the Lady Rocket team of Anna Johnson and Addison Welch 6 to 3 in the deciding match. The Lady Rocket team of Lauren Perry and Rylea McNamara edged Coffee Middle’s Jayda Wright and Marley Perry 6 to 4 in the other doubles match. In singles play, Westwood got wins from Perry and McNamara. Lauren Perry beat Wright 6 to 1 and McNamara edged Marley Perry 6 to 4. The Lady Raiders got singles’ wins from Anna Amado over Anna Johnson 6 to 1. Lucy Riddle blanked Allison Welch 6 to 0 and Kylie Millaway shut out Gianna Bland 6 to 0.
The Rockets blew past the shorthanded Red Raiders winning all 4 contested matches. by virtue of a doubles win from the team of Jayden Brown and Connor Fox. In singles’ play, Westwood’s Jonathan Nelson beat Jayden Brown 6 to 4. Caleb Simmons topped Connor Fox 6 to 3 and Isaac Simmons beat Coffee Middle’s Logan Hale 6 to 3. Nelson and Caleb Simmons teamed up to win in doubles 6 to 4. Westwood’s Jeffery Hale and Robbie Famuldro won forfeits in singles while Hale and Isaac Simmons gained a forfeit win in doubles.
Coffee Middle returns to the court on Monday when they play host to St. Andrew’s-Sewanee. That match will take place at the Raider Academy courts and first serve is 4 PM. The Westwood netters will return to action on Wednesday. The Rockets will play host to Shelbyville at Fred Deadman Park in a match scheduled to begin at 4 PM.
