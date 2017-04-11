CCMS and Westwood Golfers Fall to Fayetteville on Tuesday

The Coffee County Middle School and Westwood Middle School golf teams traveled to Fayetteville on Tuesday for a three way matchup with Fayetteville at Pebble Creek. The 3 teams matched up against for another in the new junior PGA scramble scoring format. At the end of the day, Fayetteville came out on top with 4 ½ team flags, followed by Coffee County with 3 ½ team flags and Westwood with 2 ½ team flags.
Individually for the Red Raiders, the team of Olivia Lewis and David O’Connor captured 2 flags. Logan Hale & Chase Hancock captured 1 ½ flags and the team of Bennett Williams, Caleb Jarrell and Keegan Grubbs captured 1 flag.
Individually for Westwood, Christopher Robinson and Gavin Prater grabbed 1 ½ flags, Macie Lawrence and Brayden Gray captured a flag and Ethan Rivera and Cara Bell captured ½ flag.
The middle school linksters will be back at home on Monday when they welcome Tullahoma to Willowbrook. That match is set to begin at 4 PM at WIllowbrook.