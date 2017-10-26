CCMS 6th Graders Split Doubleheader with North

The Coffee County Middle School 6th grade basketball teams welcomed North Franklin to the CCMS gym on Thursday night. In a pair of 1 point decisions, Coffee County split the doubleheader with North. The Lady Raiders got a last second bucket off an offensive rebound to thwart a Lady Gator rally to capture a 26 to 25 win. The Red Raiders had a furious 4th quarter rally come up short in a 27 to 26 loss.
Despite hitting only 8 of 17 free throws, including 3 of 7 in the 4th quarter, the Lady Raiders captured the season sweep over North. Leading by 4 entering the final period, Coffee Middle missed a free throw in the closing seconds but an offensive rebound and put back by Samantha Kirby gave the Lady Raiders the thrilling win. Remi Benjamin led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 11 points. Kirby had 6 points including a 4 for 4 performance at the free throw line and the game winning bucket.
In the boys’ game, the Red Raiders got 14 points in the 4th quarter but could not overcome the Gators to complete the comeback. Coffee County outscored the Gators 14 to 4 in a furious 4th quarter. Ethan Hargrove led the Raiders in scoring with 7 points, including 5 in the 4th quarter. Jackson Shemwell added 5 points and Cooper Reed and Donovan Morgan each netted 4.
The Raiders and Lady Raiders are back at home on Monday night when they play host to Warren County. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.