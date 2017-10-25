CCMS 6th Graders Capture 3 Wins on Tuesday

It was a busy night for the Coffee County Middle School 6th grade basketball teams as Raider fans were treated to 3 games on Tuesday afternoon and evening at CCMS. The Red Raiders took on West Tullahoma in an afternoon matinee before the Lady Raiders and Red Raiders tangled with Cascade beginning at 6. When the night was over, the Coffee Middle 6th graders had completed an impressive 3 game sweep featuring 3 comeback wins.
In the 4:30 afternoon game, the Red Raiders outscored West 8 to 4 in the 4th quarter to capture a 30 to 27 win. Trailing by one at the half and at the beginning of the 4th quarter, Coffee County did not send the visiting Bobcats to the free throw line in the 4th quarter to capture the victory. Donovan Morgan led the Raiders in scoring as he had 11 points. Cooper Reed added 6 points while Jackson Shemwell and Ethan Hargrove each scored 5.
The Lady Raiders used a big 2nd quarter to erase a first half deficit in a 31 to 23 win over Cascade. Coffee County’s girls also got a big boost from free throws as 5 of their 13 points in the 4th quarter came at the foul line. Marissa Medina led the Lady Raiders in scoring as she had 13 points. Samantha Kirby added 5 points and Gracie Campbell chipped in 4 points.
Against the Cascade boys, the Red Raiders erased a 20 point halftime deficit to capture a thrilling 45 to 42 win and complete the Tuesday trifecta. After seeing Cascade score 18 points in the first quarter and 17 in the 2nd, Coffee Middle held the visitors to 7 points in the 2nd half in the comeback. Cooper Reed led the Raiders in scoring with 15 points. Donovan Morgan added 12 points and Ethan Hargrove chipped in 11.
Coffee County returns to the hardwood on Thursday night as they play host to North Franklin. That doubleheader will get underway at 6 PM.