CCMS 6th Grade Cagers Fall in Final Home Game of Season

The Coffee County Middle School 6th grade basketball teams hosted their final home game of the year on Monday as they welcomed Warren County to the CCMS gym. The Lady Raiders saw a first half lead disappear in a 24 to 23 loss to the Lady Pioneers. The Red Raiders saw Warren County lead from wire to wire in a 30 to 17 loss to the Pioneers.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Raiders carried a 3 point lead into the 4th quarter of a low scoring game. Despite going 4 for 4 from the free throw line in the 4th quarter, Coffee County did not score a field goal in the final period as Warren County completed the comeback. The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Marisa Medina who had 9 points. Remi Benjamin and Samantha Kirby each finished with 4 points.
After being held to a single field goal in the first half, the Red Raiders saw themselves in a 13 to 7 hole at intermission. Warren County outscored 11 to 5 in the final period to hold off the Raiders. Cooper Reed led Coffee Middle in scoring with 5 points. Jackson Shemwell finished with 3 points.
The Raiders and Lady Raiders hit the road to close out the season on Thursday and Friday night. Coffee County travels to McMinnville on Thursday to take on Warren County. Coffee Middle closes out the season on Friday in Wartrace when they visit Cascade. Both doubleheaders get underway at 6 PM.