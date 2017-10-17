CCMS 6th Grade Cagers Drop Contest to West Tullahoma

The Coffee County Middle School 6th grade boys’ basketball team was in action on Monday night at West Tullahoma. In a game that saw 27 points scored in a frantic 4th quarter, the Red Raiders lost a heart breaker 34 to 33.
Leading 21 to 19 entering the final 6 minute period, Coffee County saw West go 6 of 7 from the free throw line to grab the come from behind win. Coffee County shot only 2 free throws in the final stanza but finished the game a disappointing 6 for 11 from the charity stripe.
The Red Raiders were led in scoring by Ethan Hargrove who had 13 points. Cooper Reed added 12 points. Donovan Morgan and Jackson Shemwell each added 3.
The Red Raiders and the Lady Raiders are both in action on Tuesday night when they travel to Decherd to take on North Franklin. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM. The home opener for the 6th graders will be on Thursday night when Coffee County welcomes East Tullahoma to the CCMS gym. The girls’ game will get underway at 6 PM.