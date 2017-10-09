CCMS 6th Grade Basketball Teams Open Season with Sweep at East Tullahoma

The 6th grade basketball teams of Coffee County Middle School opened the season on the road in Tullahoma on Monday night. The Raiders and Lady Raiders took on the Panthers of East in a pair of hard fought games. Coffee County was able to capture a pair of wins as the Lady Raiders won 23 to 15. The Red Raiders battled to a 33 to 27 win.
In the girls’ game, Coffee County led from wire to wire as they were able to shut down the Lady Panthers on the defensive end of the floor for the first 3 quarters. A handful of missed shots and turnovers kept East in the game in the 4th quarter. Coffee County was led in scoring by Remi Benjamin who had 12 points. Samantha Kirby added 6 points and Marissa Medina finished with 4.
The Red Raiders roared out to a 15 to 3 first quarter lead behind a trip of 3 pointers from Ethan Hargrove. After building the lead to 25 to 10 at the half, Coffee County saw East capitalize on some 2nd half turnovers to make the game interesting in the fourth quarter. Hargrove finished as the high scorer for the Red Raiders as he finished with 14 points. Cooper Reed added 10 points and Donovan Morgan finished with 4.
Coffee County travels to Sparta on Tuesday for a pair of games with White County. The girls’ game gets underway at 6 PM at White County Middle School.