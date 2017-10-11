CCMS 6th Grade Basketball Teams Fall at White County on Tuesday

Hitting the road for the second night in a row, the Coffee County Middle School 6th grade basketball teams took on White County on Tuesday night in Sparta. Coming off a pair of wins on Monday night, the Raider teams could not duplicate the feat against the always tough Warrior squads. The Lady Raiders fell 36 to 11 while the Red Raiders were defeated 49 to 26.
In the girls’ game, following a close first half, White County outscored the Lady Raiders 15 to 3 in the 3rd quarter to put the game out of reach. The Lady Raiders were held to 1 field goal in the second half as their record drops to 1 and 1 on the year. Marissa Medina led Coffee County in scoring with 4 points.
In the boys’ contest, White County used a 17 to 2 scoring advantage in the 4th quarter to power away for the win on their home floor. Coffee County was led in scoring by Ethan Hargrove who had 10 points. Brendon Sheppard added 5 points for the Red Raiders.
The next action for the 6th graders is Monday. The Red Raiders travel to Tullahoma to take on the West Tullahoma. This will be a boys’ only contest and will begin at 6 PM. Both teams return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Decherd to take on North Franklin. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.