CCMS 6th Grade Basketball Teams Come up Short Against White County

Taking on the always tough Warriors and Warriorettes on Monday night, the CCMS 6th grade basketball teams welcomed White County to the Coffee County Middle School Gym. After dropping the first meeting of the year to White County, Coffee County played much better basketball this time around. Unfortunately, that was not enough to capture a win as White County swept the doubleheader. The Lady Raiders fell 34 to 21 while the Red Raiders fell 45 to 33.
The Lady Raiders got off to a slow start falling behind 10 to 0 after 1 quarter. A poor performance at the free throw line limited the Lady Raiders’ chance at the upset as Coffee County was 3 for 21 at the line. The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by NaJaah Brown who had 6 points. Marissa Median had 5 points and Remi Benjamin added 4.
The Red Raiders jumped out to a 10 to 5 in the first quarter and a 20 to 19 lead at the half. White County used a big second half to gain the series sweep over the Raiders. Cooper Reed was the leading scorer for Coffee County as he had 13 points. Ethan Hargrave added 10 points while Donovan Morgan chipped in 5.
The Raiders and Lady Raiders are back at home on Tuesday night for a triple-header. The Red Raiders will host West Tullahoma at 4:30 PM to begin the action. The Lady Raiders will take on Cascade at 6 PM followed by the boys taking on Cascade immediately following the girls’ game.