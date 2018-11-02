CCMS 6th Grade Basketball Teams Close Out Season with Split at Warren County

The Coffee County Middle School 6th grade basketball team closed out their season on Thursday night with a road trip to Warren County. The Lady Raiders rolled to a 43 to 9 win over the Lady Pioneers. The Red Raiders were not so fortunate as they fell by a final score of 41 to 21.
The Lady Raiders dominated Warren County to earn their 11th win of the year as they finish the year with a record of 11 and 0. Coffee Middle Was led in scoring by Olivia Vinson who had 10 points. Sophie McIntruff added 9 points for the Lady Raiders.
The Red Raiders saw Warren County explode for 18 points in the opening period and could never catch up. Coffee County was led in scoring by Evan Kirby who had 10 points. Carter Conry added 7 points off the bench in the 4th quarter.