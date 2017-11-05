CCMS 6th Grade Basketball Teams Close Out Season at Cascade on Friday

The Coffee County Middle School 6th grade basketball teams closed out their season on Friday night in Wartrace. Both teams closed out the year on a down note as the Lady Raiders fell 22 to 13. The Red Raiders saw Cascade rally in the 4th quarter to defeat Coffee County 32 to 30.
In the girls’ game, turnovers and a single field goal in the 2nd half saw the Lady Raiders drop a heartbreaking decision to Cascade. Coffee County was also a disappointing 3 of 15 at the free throw line in the game. Remi Benjamin and Marisa Median tied for high scorer honors as each had 4 points.
In the boys’ game, the Raiders held a 1 point lead at the half and entered the 4th quarter tied with the Champions. Cascade outscored Coffee Middle 10 to 8 in the 4th quarter to take the win. The Raiders were led in scoring by Ethan Hargrove who netted 13 points. Donovan Morgan and Brendan Sheppard each scored 6 points.