CCMS 6th Grade Basketball Sweeps East Tullahoma in Home Opener

Cooper Reed of CCMS basketball

The Coffee County Middle School 6th grade basketball teams hosted East Tullahoma on Thursday night for their 2017 home opener.  The Lady Raiders secured a season sweep over the Lady Panthers with a win by the score of 28 to 9.  The Red Raiders completed the sweep by a final score of 28 to 17.

In the girls’ game, the Lady Raiders held East to 2 first half points on their way to the decisive win.  The Lady Raider defense held the Lady Panthers scoreless in the first quarter and to 1 point in the 4th quarter to run their record to 3 and 1.  Samantha Kirby led Coffee County in scoring with 7 points.  Kara Wheeler added 6 points and Marissa Medina netted 5.

In the boys’ game, it was a 13 point 3rd quarter that lifted the Red Raiders from a 4 point halftime deficit to a 4 point lead entering the final 6 minutes.  The Red Raider defense held East to 3 points in the 4th quarter to grab their second win of the year.  Cooper Reed led the Raiders in scoring with 13 points.  Ethan Hargrove added 7 points and Jackson Shemwell chipped in 6.

The 6th grade cagers are back in action on Friday night when they travel to McMinnville for a 6 PM doubleheader.  The games will be played at Warren County Middle School.