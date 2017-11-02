CCMS 6th Grade Basketball Splits with Warren County on Thursday

The Coffee County Middle School 6th grade basketball teams hit the road to McMinnville on Thursday night for a doubleheader with Warren County. Despite a sluggish start, the Lady Raiders rallied for a 24 to 21 win in overtime. The Red Raiders fell 38 to 22.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Raiders trailed 16 to 9 entering the 4th quarter but rallied to force a tie at 20 at the end of regulation. Coffee County held Warren County to only 2 field goals in the 2nd half and overtime in the win. Remi Benjamin was the leading scorer for Coffee County as she had 9 points, including 5 in the 4th quarter. Marissa Medina finished with 6 and Samantha Kirby chipped in 5.
In the boys’ game, the Red Raiders could never make up ground on the Pioneers as Warren County outscored Coffee Middle in every quarter. The Raiders were led in scoring by Cooper Reed who had 12 points. Brendan Sheppard added 7 points for the Raiders.
The 6th grade cagers will close out the season on Friday night in Wartrace as they take on Cascade. The girls’ game will tip-off at 6 PM.