CCMS 6th Grade Basketball Splits Doubleheader at North

The Coffee County Middle School 6th grade basketball team traveled to Decherd on Tuesday night for a doubleheader with North Franklin. The Lady Raiders were pushed to overtime before winning 34 to 30. The Red Raiders dropped a 40 to 35 decision.
Trailing by 2 at the half, the Lady Raiders tied the game in the 3rd quarter and ended the game in regulation tied at 26. In the overtime period, Coffee County held North to just 4 free throws as they outscored the Lady Gators 8 to 4. Samantha Kirby led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 9 points, including 3 in overtime. Marissa Medina and Remi Benjamin added 8 points apiece.
Despite a 17 point second quarter for Coffee County, the Red Raiders saw North outscore them 10 to 5 in the 4th quarter to capture the win. Ethan Hargrove led the Raiders in scoring with 12 points. Cooper Reed added 8 points and Jackson Shemwell netted 7.
The home opener for the 6th graders will be on Thursday night when Coffee County welcomes East Tullahoma to the CCMS gym. The girls’ game will get underway at 6 PM.