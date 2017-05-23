Cade Giles Signs with Chattanooga State Baseball Program

Coffee County senior baseball player Cade Giles accepted a college scholarship on Tuesday to play college baseball at Chattanooga State. Giles will attend the Chattanooga community college in the fall. Giles, who was named the District 8AAA Most Valuable Player this season, is expected to compete for the starting job at 3rd base for the Tigers.
When asked what attracted him Chattanooga State, Giles was quick to point out that there is “a level of competition in all their practices and workouts.” Giles also loved the campus and the facilities. Furthermore, the relative close distance from home was a draw as well.
Coach David Martin called out Giles’ work ethic as the key to his future success at Chattanooga State. “Cade simply refuses to fail” said Martin. “That is one reason why he was a key leader in many of our late game comebacks this season.” Giles, who spent the first 3 years of his high school career at 2nd base, moved to 3rd base for most of his senior season for the Raiders due to an injury to Noah Anderson. “Cade learned the position quickly and allowed us to keep the same personnel in our hitting order” said Martin. “He has a very good baseball IQ.”
Chattanooga State competes in the Eastern Division of the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association and is coached by Greg Dennis who just finished his 14th season at the helm of the Tiger program. Giles is the 2nd Red Raider baseball player to accept an offer to play college baseball in the last 2 years.