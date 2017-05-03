Busy Weekend for Coffee County Youth Bass Club

It was a busy weekend for members of the Coffee County Bass Club. On Saturday, a pair of boats competed in the 2017 Costa Bassmaster High School Southern Open presented by Dick’s Sporting Goods on Lake Chickamauga at Dayton. 357 teams competed from all over the southeast in the event. The Coffee County team of Isaac Turner and Cam Rutledge were the top finishers for the Raider anglers as they finished in 134th place. The duo landed 3 fish weighing in at 5 pounds and 10 ounces. Following the event, the Coffee County team of Braeden & Colby Thurmond are in 20th place in the state standings.
On Sunday, the Coffee County team hosted a club tournament on Normandy Lake. The team of Hunter Sanders and Brayden Majors won the event with a stringer totaling 8.62 pounds. Majors won the big fish honors as he landed a 2.73 pound largemouth.
Complete Normandy Tournament Results:
Big Fish: Brayden Majors 2.73 lbs
1st: Hunter Sanders/Brayden Majors 8.62 lbs
2nd: Shannah Frame 7.24 lbs
3rd: Hunter Haley/Garrett Fellers 3.19 lbs
4th: Blake Mangrum 3.08 lbs
5th: Issac Turner 3.07 lbs
6th: Hogan Scott/Jacob Garms 2.15 lbs
7th: Braeden Thurmond/Colby Thurmond
The Coffee County anglers are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Tims Ford for a club tournament. Boats will hit the water at daybreak.