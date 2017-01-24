Buffalo Ends Predators Win Streak in Overtime

The Predators blew the chance to string together their longest win streak of the season Tuesday night when Buffalo rallied for a 5-4 overtime win at Bridgestone Arena.
The loss snapped Nashville’s win streak at three games. The Predators had gone 4-0-1 on a road trip that ended Sunday.
Defensive collapse: The Predators’ defense gave Buffalo fits through most of regulation, but suffered a meltdown late. After James Neal gave Nashville a 4-2 lead midway through the third period, the Sabres scored three goals over a span of 7:35. The Predators left Brian Gionta wide open from the left of the net, and he closed the gap to 4-3 with a goal with 5:50 remaining. Kyle Okposo then tied it with 1:05 left. Jack Eichel scored the game-winner on a breakaway from left of the goal with 2:25 remaining in overtime.
McLeod comes out swinging/scoring: In his first game in Nashville, Cody McLeod, a wing/enforcer acquired from Colorado on Jan. 13, wasted little time dropping the gloves. He got into it just six minutes in with Buffalo’s Marcus Foligno. McLeod knocked Foligno’s helmet off with a left cross to the head. It was McLeod’s 11th fighting major of the season, which is tied for the most in the NHL. Then, late in the second period, McLeod scored a go-ahead goal.
Forsberg stays hot: The Predators were called for a second delay penalty after McLeod fought with Foligno. Early into the penalty kill, Filip Forsberg, who has been on fire, broke free for a shorthanded wrister off the right post to put Nashville up 1-0. It was Forsberg’s 12th goal in 18 games, which is the most in the NHL.
Up next: Predators play again at Bridgestone Arena Thursday against Columbus at 7 PM.
