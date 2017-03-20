Bucks Storm into TCCAA/Region VII Tournament as No. 1 seed

The conference tournament begins March 6 in Morristown on the campus of Walters State, and the Bucks are the No. 1 seed. Motlow’s first tournament game will be Wednesday, March 8 at 2 p.m. EDT, against the winner of the opening round contest between No. 8 seed Jackson State and No. 9 Volunteer State.
The Bucks (25-5, 14-4) won the TCCAA regular season title and with it clinched a berth as a regional qualifier in the National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, beginning March 20. The Bucks could earn a better national tournament seed if they can win the conference tournament next week. Motlow enters the week ranked No. 19 in the latest NJCAA poll.
Motlow struggled early with the Generals on Saturday, leading only 28-24 at the half. However, the Bucks’ depth and balance showed itself in the second half as Motlow outscored the home team 49-25. The Bucks used the formula that has carried them to one of the best records in school history; 21 assists on 29 made baskets with 16 steals and 46 rebounds.
Murfreesboro freshman Isaiah Hart set a new school record by recording five steals. He now has 107 steals this season, breaking the old mark of 103 set by DeShawn Bowman in 2001-02. Earlier this season Hart also set the new single-game record when he recorded 10 steals on Jan. 25.
Jalen Bell led six double figure scorers with 13 points and eight rebounds, with Rashawn Fredericks securing another double-double by scoring 12 points and hauling down 11 rebounds while adding three steals. Damarcus Williams scored 11 and pulled down eight rebounds with two steals.
Javion Hamlet scored 10 points with 10 assists and is now second on Motlow’s all-time single season assist record board. He needs 47 more to break Larry Mackin’s record of 311 set in the 1973-74 season. Dillon Smith added 10 points, and Hart filled out his stat sheet well by adding 10 points, five rebounds and six assists to his five steals.
Visit the official website of Motlow Athletics at MotlowSports.com for rosters, schedules, stats and more. Interact with Motlow Athletics on social media at MotlowSports.