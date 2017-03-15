Bucks Set to Host Roane State in Critical TCCAA Baseball Series

The Motlow Bucks have an opportunity to catapult themselves into the top half of the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA) standings this weekend when they host Roane State for a three-game series at the Driver Baseball Complex on Motlow’s Moore County campus.
The Bucks (11-15, 3-3) traveled to Decatur and beat non-conference opponent Calhoun Community College 5-2 in 10 innings on Tuesday. The previous weekend, Motlow won one out of three games at Cleveland State, winning the finale 7-3 after dropping the first two games 8-5 and 11-2.
Motlow is one of three teams tied for fourth place in the standings with 3-3 league records, including Roane State. Cleveland sits at 4-2 in the league and two other teams are 2-4, so the Bucks have a chance to really make a push when the Raiders come to town. Friday’s single nine-inning game begins at 2 p.m. and Saturday’s doubleheader starts at noon.
Designated hitter Lane Whitesell had himself quite a game in Friday’s opener in Cleveland. The redshirt freshman from Lewisburg hit a grand slam in the top of the first inning and a solo home run in the ninth to account for all of Motlow’s runs. Bryan Rosario (3-3) took the loss on the mound, allowing seven earned runs in 4.1 innings. Gavin Bedsole pitched well in relief with three strikeouts and three hits allowed in 3.2 innings.
Saturday’s first game was all Cougars as the home team scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning to take control after the Bucks had grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first on a leadoff home run by C.J. Brown. Whitesell drove in the other run with a single in the sixth inning. Camron Harper (1-6) took the loss on the mound for Motlow.
For the third straight game, Motlow scored in the top of the first inning in Saturday’s series finale. Finally the Bucks made it hold up though as Jake Fossick (3-0) got the win on the mound. He tossed 5.2 innings and allowed four hits and three runs with five strikeouts. Bedsole shut out the Cougars over the final 1.1 innings.
Leading 2-1, the Bucks blew the game open with five runs in the top of the sixth inning. Zach Ehrhart drove in two runs and Marlon Nava had two hits, including a double. Ehrhart also stole two bases as the Bucks had five steals during the win.
After this weekend’s series against Roane State, the Bucks will step back outside the conference to host the Martin Methodist JV team for a noon doubleheader on Monday. After that its back on the road for Motlow, with eight games scheduled over a seven day period from March 24 to April 1.
