Bucks Open TCCAA with Wins, Head to Missouri for Thanksgiving

Motlow (2-0, 3-3) beat Jackson State 90-80 Friday night before edging Columbia State 77-74 Saturday. The Bucks will travel to Moberly Area Community College in Moberly, Missouri, for the Thanksgiving holiday, facing State Fair Community College on Friday and the host school, ranked No. 11 in the nation in the preseason NJCAA poll, on Saturday.
Motlow sophomore Joshua Greer and freshman Marcus Lacey each recorded double-doubles Friday night as the Bucks overcame a 46-43 halftime deficit to beat the visiting Green Jays. Lacey led Motlow with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Greer scored 16 and had 10 boards, two assists and two blocked shots.
Darius Harding added 14 points, three rebounds and three steals, and Nic Barstad scored 13 points with a pair of rebounds. Jarius Key scored nine points with six rebounds and Kin Webster had seven points and six rebounds. The Bucks shot 49.3 percent from the field, despite hitting only 5-18 three pointers and connecting on 17-29 free-throw attempts.
Another slow start was followed by a strong second half Saturday, as the Bucks trailed the Columbia State Chargers 50-40 at intermission before storming back to secure their second conference win. Motlow shot the ball better, hitting 51 percent of its shots from the field, 6-18 three pointers, and 13-18 free throws.
Leo Castillo and Moses Fofana each scored 12 points for the Bucks, with Castillo adding 10 rebounds and four assists and Fofana grabbing four steals with two assists. Josh Endicott had 11 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, Harding scored eight with four rebounds and two steals, Lacey had eight points with five rebounds, and Greer and Barstad each added six points.