Bucks Host Southwest Tennessee on Wednesday after Weekend Split

The Motlow State Bucks can clinch at least a tie for the regular season Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA) championship Wednesday night when Southwest Tennessee visits Copperweld Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Bucks (22-4, 11-3) saw their 15-game winning streak come to an end Friday when they traveled to Walters State and dropped a 75-57 decision. Motlow bounced back on Saturday, beating Roane State 71-60 in Harriman.
The Bucks are two games ahead of Southwest Tennessee (16-7, 9-5), last year’s regular season and tournament champion, with four games remaining. A win by Motlow Wednesday night would leave the Bucks with a three-game lead with three games to play, and with a sweep of the Saluqis the Bucks would own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The TCCAA regular season champion clinches an automatic berth to the National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament (NJCAA), beginning March 20 in Hutchinson, Kansas. The TCCAA Tournament champion also clinches a berth in the national tournament. If the same team wins both the regular season and the tournament, then the conference tournament runner-up will advance to the national tournament. The Motlow men’s basketball program has made one previous national tournament appearance, winning one game and losing one in March, 2013.
The Bucks were off target shooting the ball Friday night in Morristown against Walters State. The Senators led 32-20 at the half and kept a comfortable lead throughout the second stanza. Motlow shot only 37.3 percent from the field, including 6-27 three-pointers.
Isaiah Hart led the Bucks with 15 points and added five steals. Damarcus Williams scored 13 and added eight rebounds. Rashawn Fredericks scored 10 points with 10 rebounds, Javion Hamlet had eight points and eight assists, and Kevonte Corley scored three with 10 rebounds.
Motlow looked and played much more like it has all season on Saturday, leading the Raiders 40-28 at the half and shooting 52.8 percent from the field.
Fredericks, who is making a serious case for conference Player of the Year, was spectacular with 23 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots. Hart scored 17, including three 3-pointers, and Hamlet scored 16 points with eight assists. Aleks Zecevic added eight points and six rebounds, and Corley scored five while pulling down 10 rebounds. Jalen Bell added nine rebounds and scored a bucket.
