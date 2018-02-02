Bucks Celebrate Homecoming with Rout of Walters State

The Bucks (16-4, 10-2) were upset at home Friday night 84-73 by Roane State. Motlow will travel to Dyersburg State on Wednesday, then to Memphis Saturday where they will face Southwest Tennessee (17-3, 10-2). The Saluqis and Bucks are tied atop the TCCAA standings, with Motlow winning the first matchup 83-67 at Copperweld Arena.
Motlow could never seem to get untracked Friday night as the Roane State Raiders’ defense kept the Bucks out of rhythm for 40 minutes. Roane led the entire first half, which ended with the Raiders on top 38-28. The Bucks pulled even multiple times in the second half, including tying the game at 61-61 with 6:28 remaining, but the visitors went on a 14-6 run over the next four minutes to put the game away.
Kevonte Corley led the Bucks with 20 points and 12 rebounds and added two blocked shots and two steals. Isaiah Hart scored 19 with seven assists and four steals, and Dillon Smith added 13 points. The Bucks shot 44 percent from the field and hit 8-24 three pointers, but turned the ball over 14 times and only had eight assists.
Saturday the Bucks looked much more familiar. After a competitive first half that ended with Motlow leading 34-20, the Motlow offense exploded for 52 points in the second half and ran away from the visiting Senators. The Bucks shot 45.6 percent from the floor, including hitting 11-29 three pointers, and made 13-17 free throws. Motlow dished out 20 assists on its 31 made field goals, and only turned the ball over nine times.
Hart led four double-digit scorers with 21 points, eight assists and six steals. Rashawn Fredericks got back into the double-double column with 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. Smith added 12 points and Anthony Yarbrough came off the bench to score 11 with three rebounds. Corley scored eight points and led the team with 15 rebounds, while David Fraser scored six points with five rebounds and three assists.
