«

Briggs Haithcock Signs Soccer Scholarship on Wednesday

Pictured with Briggs are [Front row, left to right] Michelle Green, grandmother; Christiana Haithcock, mother; Briggs Haithcock; Paul Haithcock, father; Baylee Haithcock, sister; and Joe Green, grandfather. Back row is: Andrew Sain, assistant CHS soccer coach and Robert Harper, head CHS soccer coach

Coffee County CHS senior soccer player Briggs Haithcock signed to continue his soccer career at the collegiate level on Wednesday.  Surrounded by family, teammates and friends, Briggs signed a scholarship offer to attend Tennessee Wesleyan University in Athens in a ceremony at Central High School.

Calling it the “perfect distance” from home, Briggs says he was drawn to Wesleyan the small campus size and the quality of the Bulldog program.  “I have been talking to the coaches for a while now and attended their camps several times” said Haithcock.  Briggs says that the coaches play to use in in a variety of positions early in his career and he was open to any position “that helps the team.”  Haithcock believes that he will eventually settle in a center back position.

Coffee County coach Robert Harper described Briggs as “highly motivated person who holds himself accountable.”  Harper went on the say that Haithcock is a skilled, talented and strong player but sets himself apart with his “hard work and passion for the game.”  Briggs has meant everything to our team with his skill and leadership.  He is patient and very unselfish” added Haprer.

Tennessee Wesleyean is coached by Luke Winter and competes in the Appalachian Athletic Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).  The Bulldogs finished the 2018 season with a record of 13-6-1 and a semifinal berth in the AAC tournament.  Briggs plans to major in Sports and Fitness Administration and Management.