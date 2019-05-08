Briggs Haithcock Signs Soccer Scholarship on Wednesday

Calling it the “perfect distance” from home, Briggs says he was drawn to Wesleyan the small campus size and the quality of the Bulldog program. “I have been talking to the coaches for a while now and attended their camps several times” said Haithcock. Briggs says that the coaches play to use in in a variety of positions early in his career and he was open to any position “that helps the team.” Haithcock believes that he will eventually settle in a center back position.
Coffee County coach Robert Harper described Briggs as “highly motivated person who holds himself accountable.” Harper went on the say that Haithcock is a skilled, talented and strong player but sets himself apart with his “hard work and passion for the game.” Briggs has meant everything to our team with his skill and leadership. He is patient and very unselfish” added Haprer.
Tennessee Wesleyean is coached by Luke Winter and competes in the Appalachian Athletic Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The Bulldogs finished the 2018 season with a record of 13-6-1 and a semifinal berth in the AAC tournament. Briggs plans to major in Sports and Fitness Administration and Management.