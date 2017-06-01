Breyer Taylor to Play in Tennessee Soccer All-Star Game on Saturday

Breyer Taylor of CHS soccer [Photo by Pascal Randolph]
Coffee County’s Breyer Taylor has been selected to play in the Tennessee Soccer Coaches Association All-Star game on Saturday in Hendersonville. Taylor, who graduated last week as the career goal scoring leader at CHS, will be a member of the East team in the annual All-Star Showcase. Taylor was honored in May as a member of the District 8AAA All-District team and the District 8AAA Forward of the Year. Taylor joins 36 other recent graduates for the event to be held at Drakes Creek Park. James Fee of Lincoln County will be a forward on the West team as the only other District 8AAA representative to the game. The East squad will be coached by Ryan Radcliff of Bearden High School. The game is set to get under way at 7 PM.