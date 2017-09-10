Braves Walk Off vs. Fish

The walk-off became fashionable at SunTrust Park this weekend. Lane Adams belted a two-run homer off Vance Worley in the 11th inning, capping a 10-8 Atlanta victory over Miami for its third walk-off win of the four-game series.
The Braves’ victory allowed the Nationals, winners over the Phillies, to clinch the National League East. Had Miami prevailed, Washington’s magic number would have been one.
Miami carried an 8-5 advantage into the ninth inning, but Atlanta pulled even on Rio Ruiz’s two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded against Javy Guerra, who inherited two runners after lefty Jarlin Garcia had already allowed a run.
The Marlins had taken the lead in the eighth on Dee Gordon’s pinch-hit homer, which extended his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games. Miami added two runs in the ninth on Christian Yelich’s RBI double and Justin Bour’s sacrifice fly.
After the Braves overcame a four-run deficit to win in walk-off fashion on Saturday night, the Marlins scored three runs in Sunday’s second inning, with J.T. Realmuto collecting the first of his four hits on a two-run double.
Sunday’s game was played during a trying time for the Marlins, whose players and their families are dealing with the threat of Hurricane Irma. The Braves offered tickets to displaced residents of those impacted by the storm. The club announced just under 8,500 tickets were given out on Sunday and 18,562 for the four games.
When Johan Camargo reached on a two-out infield single, the Braves were in business in the ninth inning. With the tying run at second base and the bases loaded, Ruiz tied things up with his two-run single that rookie third baseman Brian Anderson was unable to prevent from leaving the infield.
Julio Teheran will take the mound when Atlanta opens a three-game series at Nationals Park at 6:05 p.m. CT on Tuesday. Teheran has allowed just two runs over his past two starts spanning 14 innings against the Nationals.