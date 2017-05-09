Braves Unable to Recover from 5-Run 1st

Carlos Correa and Carlos Beltran slugged back-to-back homers to cap a five-run first inning against Bartolo Colon, and Josh Reddick took him deep in the fifth to send the Astros to their seventh win in nine games, 8-3, over the Braves on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.
The Astros improved to 22-11, which ties the 1973 team for best start in club history.
Colon (1-4) fell behind 5-0 before recording an out, but he came back to send down 13 of the next 14 batters faced. Reddick hit a home run — the 100th of his career — to push the Houston lead to 6-0 in the fifth.
Astros starter Charlie Morton (4-2) cruised into the sixth before his command betrayed him. Matt Kemp and Nick Markakis had RBI singles in the sixth, and Morton was pulled after he walked Dansby Swanson with the bases loaded to get the Braves to within three runs, 6-3. Chris Devenski struck out Danny Santana to end the threat.