Braves Squander Late Lead, Fall in 10th

After trailing for the first eight innings, the Reds pulled off a 3-2 victory in 10 innings over the Braves on Friday night at Great American Ball Park. The game-winner came on Devin Mesoraco’s walk-off home run against reliever Jose Ramirez.
Mesoraco, who entered the game in a double-switch in the top of the 10th inning, turned on a 99-mph fastball from Ramirez and lined it to left-center field. It was his third home run of the season and the first walk-off homer of his career.
“Usually in those situations, I get out or something,” Mesoraco said. “That one felt pretty darn good, definitely.”
The Braves carried a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the ninth when closer Jim Johnson faltered with his fourth blown save in 15 attempts. Adam Duvall opened the inning with a double to left field and scored on Eugenio Suarez’s RBI double to the right-field corner.
Johnson got Scott Schebler on a called strike three and Jose Peraza grounded out to move Suarez to third base. A wild pitch to Tucker Barnhart enabled Suarez to score the tying run and force extra innings.
“You’re sitting there and it’s the worst possible outcome to spike a ball like that,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “They’ve got to get a hit, and it’s unfortunate.”
It had been smooth sailing most of the way for Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz, as he tied a career high with 10 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings with two hits and two walks. Foltynewicz had one runner reach scoring position on his watch — Barnhart in the third inning. After that, the right-hander retired 15 of his last 17 batters.
A pair of Braves singles to begin the third inning set up the game’s first run on a sacrifice fly by Ender Inciarte. Dansby Swanson started the top of the fifth inning with a homer inside the left-field foul pole against Reds starter Bronson Arroyo for a two-run Atlanta advantage.
Arroyo turned in a quality start, but still came up winless for the fifth straight time. He allowed two earned runs and seven hits over six innings with one intentional walk and two strikeouts. The Reds bullpen turned in four scoreless innings of relief, with Raisel Iglesias getting the victory after pitching the top of the 10th.
It was a play that could have been overlooked after a walk-off win, but Duvall made an important defensive play in the top of the 10th inning. Duvall fielded a Nick Markakis leadoff drive to the wall perfectly and made a quick long throw to hold him to a single. It proved big when the next batter, Matt Kemp, grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to erase Markakis.
Peraza hurt his former organization when he made a diving grab of Adonis Garcia’s infield single up the middle and then threw late to first. Garcia was safe, but first baseman Joey Votto quickly threw the ball to the plate to retire Kemp, who attempted to score from second base on an aggressive send by third base coach Ron Washington.
“They’ve got to make a really good play,” Snitker said. “As a third-base coach, they get to a point of no return, where you have to make a decision to send them or not. Those balls up the middle that they keep tracking, sometimes you hit it right and sometimes you don’t. He made a great play. I don’t know how he made that throw from his knees.”
Kemp notched his seventh three-hit game of the season and fourth within an 18-game span dating back to May 15.
Friday marked the first game back at Great American Ball Park for former Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips, who was traded to Atlanta just before the opening of Spring Training — along with $13 million. Phillips, who played in Cincinnati from 2006-16, received a loud standing ovation from appreciative Reds fans when he stepped up to bat in the first inning.
The Reds also played a video tribute to Phillips after the half-inning. It wasn’t all controversy-free, however. Phillips, who denied to talk to print media before the game, told Fox Sports Ohio and WLWT-TV that Cincinnati giving away his No. 4 to Scooter Gennett was “like a slap in my face, too.”
R.A. Dickey will take the mound when Atlanta and Cincinnati resume this three-game set Saturday at 3:10 p.m. CT. Just two of the 11 homers surrendered by Dickey this season have been hit during a road game.