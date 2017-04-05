Braves Sink Mets in 12 on Kemp’s Double

At a time of year when small sample sizes tend to cast outsized shadows, two days can make a significant difference. The Braves’ bullpen, for example, much-maligned on Opening Day, stood tall Wednesday in a 12-inning, 3-1 win over the Mets at Citi Field.
Four Braves relievers combined to blank the Mets over the game’s final five innings, giving Matt Kemp the opportunity to drive home the go-ahead run with a bases-loaded, two-run double off Rafael Montero in the 12th.
In his second inning of relief, Montero allowed a single to leadoff batter Kurt Suzuki, walked Ender Inciarte with one out and intentionally walked Freddie Freeman with two outs to load the bases. That brought up Kemp, who drove home a pair with a sharp double to left.
Braves closer Jim Johnson, who came on to pitch in a tie game in the 11th, also finished off the Mets in the bottom of the 12th to earn the win.
“Those are the types of wins you’ve got to get, facing guys like [Jacob deGrom], [Matt Harvey] and [Noah Syndergaard],” Kemp said of the Mets’ top three starting pitchers. “That’s how you’ve got to get them, wait them out. Most of the time, they’re not going to give up many runs. So, you’ve got to wait them out and try to get those big hits.”
The game’s first six innings belonged to former Mets teammates Jacob deGrom and 43-year-old Bartolo Colon, the latter making his first start since joining the Braves this winter. In his first outing since elbow surgery, deGrom hit 98 mph on the radar gun, submitting six scoreless innings. Colon proved nearly as crisp, cracking only for a Jay Bruce solo homer in the fifth.
His usual ultra-efficient self, Colon was at only 80 pitches when the Braves removed him for a pinch-hitter with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh. Though Atlanta tied the game that inning, Jerry Blevins recorded two key outs to prevent the Braves from taking their first lead.
The Mets collected only five hits in 12 innings, striking out a dozen times.
“These guys live on repetition,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “They live on the consistency of coming to the ballpark every day and getting in a routine that they’re used to. They’ve just been disrupted.”
The Braves were 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position before Kemp’s third double of the night and fourth of the season proved to be a game-winner. But the outfielder would not have gained this opportunity without the strong work provided by Atlanta’s relievers, who retired 17 of 22 batters faced. This is the same bullpen that allowed six seventh-inning runs during Monday’s Opening Day loss. Jose Ramirez worked two scoreless innings before Johnson sealed the win with a nearly flawless two-inning appearance.
The Braves’ first run of 2017 came in the seventh, when Nick Markakis tripled, Brandon Phillips walked and Adonis Garcia doubled home Markakis. Atlanta then loaded the bases on a hit batsman, prompting the Mets to call on Blevins after switch-hitter Emilio Bonifacio was announced as a pinch-hitter. Snitker stuck with Bonifacio, who struck out, instead of going to the right-handed-hitting Tyler Flowers, who struck out against Mets right-hander Addison Reed with two outs in the ninth.
Jaime Garcia will make his Atlanta debut when these two division rivals conclude this three-game series Thursday at 6:10 p.m. CT at Citi Field. Garcia was acquired from the Cardinals in December. Matt Harvey will make his first start since last July when the Mets and Braves meet in Thursday’s rubber game. Harvey, who suffered from thoracic outlet syndrome last season, has not pitched since undergoing surgery to remove a rib to ease nerve pressure in his shoulder.