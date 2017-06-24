Braves Ride Phillips, Defense to Narrow Win

Given a chance to extend their recent success against a division leader, the Braves got five solid innings from Mike Foltynewicz to claim a 5-4 win Friday night over the National League Central-leading Brewers at SunTrust Park.
The Braves, who have won six of their past seven and eight of 11, won on the strength of two extra-base hits from Brandon Phillips (including a homer), Dansby Swanson’s decisive two-out RBI single in the seventh and a couple of game-saving gems in the final two innings.
“It’s fun to watch these guys play,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said after his team claimed its fourth one-run win within a span of seven games. “If I wasn’t here in my capacity, I’d pay to watch these guys play. They’re fun to watch. They leave it out there. They play a hard 27 [outs]. They never quit. Why would you not want to come watch these guys play?”
With one out in the top of the eighth, Milwaukee shortstop Orlando Arcia slugged a two-run double off Atlanta reliever Jose Ramirez, bringing the Brewers within one run, before the top of the eighth inning ended with third baseman Johan Camargo turning a nifty double play.
Foltynewicz was effectively wild, benefitting from a wide strike zone and catcher Tyler Flowers’ framing abilities. The Braves right-hander recorded nine strikeouts and allowed one run while totaling 104 pitches over five rain-soaked innings. Milwaukee’s lone run through the first six innings came courtesy of Keon Broxton’s fourth-inning home run. The solo shot to center had a 104.7 mph exit velocity and traveled 432 feet — the fourth longest homer the young outfielder has hit in his career.
Brewers right-hander Jimmy Nelson collected eight strikeouts in five innings of work, but yielded four runs on six hits and issued three walks.
“I was able to execute some good two-strike pitches,” Nelson said. “It seemed like there was quite a few sequences where me and [catcher Manny Pina] were on the same page with, especially with elevating the fastball. But at the same time there’s a few guys that got two-strike hits. They fouled off some tough pitches until they really got something they could do something with.”
With the Braves’ regular closer, Jim Johnson, having pitched the previous two nights, Snitker handed a ninth-inning lead to Arodys Vizcaino, who promptly allowed a leadoff double to Eric Thames. Domingo Santana followed with a sharp grounder to short, which Swanson snared, before spinning and quickly throwing to third base, where Camargo applied the tag just ahead of Thames’ arrival. Swanson then made a lunging catch to snare a liner off the bat of Pina and end the game.
“He tried to win a game there and we did,” Snitker said of Swanson’s decision to throw to third base. “If he doesn’t make that play, we’re tied and we’re not sitting here talking right now.”
With two on and one out in the eighth inning, Camargo showed why the Braves positioned him at third base when he dove to his right to grab Jesus Aguilar’s hot shot down the line. He leapt to his feet, fired to Phillips at second, who completed the turn and the double play, springing Ramirez from the jam and preserving the Braves’ lead.
“He’s fun to play next to just with the things he can do,” Swanson said of Camargo. “You see his arm talent and just the ability to put the barrel on the ball from both sides of the plate. He’s definitely fun to have around and somebody you’re confident in, in a lot of situations.”
Foltynewicz recorded 26 called strikes, bettering his previous career-best total of 23.
R.A. Dickey will take the mound when this three-game series resumes Saturday night. Dickey has allowed one run or less and lasted at least seven innings in two of his past three starts.