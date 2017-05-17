Braves Ride 6-run 1st to Tense Win Over Jays

Kurt Suzuki capped a six-run first inning with a three-run home run and added a double during a two-run sixth that provided the Braves some comfort as they backed Mike Foltynewicz’s effective start during Wednesday night’s 8-4 win over the Blue Jays at SunTrust Park.
On their way to winning their third straight game against the previously streaking Blue Jays, the Braves tallied six runs before Toronto’s starter Joe Biagini recorded his first out. Nick Markakis aided the early barrage with a two-run single that was immediately followed by Suzuki’s second homer of the season. Per Statcast™, the shot into the left-center-field seats traveled a projected 414 feet and had an exit velocity of 103.4 mph.
After spotting the Braves a six-run lead, Biagini retired each of the final 12 batters he faced. But the early barrage was more than enough for Foltynewicz, who allowed three runs and six hits over six innings. Justin Smoak hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning on a 99.2 mph fastball — matching the highest velocity registered on a pitch hit for a home run this year.
Smoak’s two-run homerJustin Smoak pulls a pair of runs back for the Blue Jays in the 4th inning with a towering two-run home run, his ninth of the year
Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman exited in the fifth inning after getting hit near the bottom of his left hand with a pitch. Tempers flared near the end of the game as the benches and bullpens cleared in both the seventh and eighth innings. The second instance occurred after the Braves objected to Jose Bautista’s reaction to a solo homer off Eric O’Flaherty.