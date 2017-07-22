Braves Overpowered by Dodgers in Loss

Corey Seager, Chase Utley and Chris Taylor homered Saturday night at Dodger Stadium as the Dodgers returned to their slugging and winning ways with a 6-2 victory over the Braves, snapping their two-game losing streak.
Dodgers starter Rich Hill (7-4) struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings and is 4-0 in his career against Atlanta. He is 4-1 with a 1.93 ERA since modifying his delivery six starts back. Braves starter Julio Teheran (7-8) is 0-6 in his career against the Dodgers.
Seager (No. 16) and Utley (No. 6) hit solo home runs in the first and third innings, respectively. Hill plunked Teheran with a 1-2 pitch to lead off the top of the fifth. Teheran was doubled to third by Johan Camargo and scored on Freddie Freeman’s groundout. Former Dodger Matt Kemp singled home Camargo to tie the game at 2. The Dodgers took the lead on Yasiel Puig’s two-out RBI infield single in the sixth inning. Taylor — a defensive replacement in the seventh inning — added a two-run triple in the eighth inning to his opposite-field homer in the seventh, his 12th on the season to go with a .310 average.