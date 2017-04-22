Braves Lose Fifth Straight on Phillies’ Walk-off in 10th

Second baseman Brandon Phillips gave the Braves the lead with a one-run double. After the Phillies took it back, Phillips homered with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Braves another chance on Saturday.
But Braves closer Jim Johnson couldn’t survive a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the 10th inning. The Phillies hit three consecutive singles, two of them to infielders, before Maikel Franco won the game on a two-run, walk-off single with two outs.
The Phillies beat the Braves 4-3 to secure the series victory. The Braves (6-11) lost their fifth straight game after winning five straight.
The Braves had scored an unearned run for the in the top of the 10t inning. Dansby Swanson went to third base on first baseman Tommy Joseph’s throwing error and scored when third baseman Franco scooped Adonis Garcia’s two-out ground ball but threw wide to first base.
Phillips tied the game 2-2 when he smashed Edubray Ramos’s 1-0 pitch into the left-field seats in the ninth inning. His two-out double against Jerad Eickhoff in the fourth inning put the Braves ahead 1-0 before the Phillies scored two runs in the sixth inning against left-hander Jaime Garcia.
