Braves edge Nationals behind Dickey, Albies

Ozzie Albies’ leadoff single ignited a two-run fourth inning that held up for starter R.A. Dickey’s 10th win in the Braves’ 3-2 victory over the Nationals on Thursday at SunTrust Park.
Albies reached third base on a throwing error by catcher Matt Wieters on a pickoff attempt and raced home on a Freddie Freeman sacrifice fly — Freeman’s team-leading 71st RBI of the season — to give the Braves a 2-1 lead. Johan Camargo added an insurance run with his RBI single three batters later.
Dickey rediscovered the command of his knuckleball against the Nationals. He shook off a string of tough starts and limited the Nationals to two runs over eight innings. After allowing a solo homer to Ryan Zimmerman, he sat down 14 of his next 15 batters faced.
Wieters made things interesting with an RBI single in the eighth inning, but Dickey got out of the jam by getting Wilmer Difo to line out to left field.
Braves closer Arodys Vizcaino pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his 12th save this season.