Braves Comeback Bid Not in the Cards

Different opponent, same outcome.
The Cardinals kept their winning ways alive on Friday night with an 8-5 victory over the Braves at Busch Stadium to extend their streak to a season-best seven games. They have recorded eight runs in six consecutive wins, the first team to do so since the 2006 Braves. Meanwhile, Atlanta has lost 14 of its past 18 games.
The Cards scored early and often, posting a four-run second to grab a 4-0 lead. They proceeded to chase starter Mike Foltynewicz in the third after an RBI triple by Randal Grichuk and an RBI single by Adam Wainwright. The RBI was the right-hander’s 11th, which leads all Major League pitchers. He earned the win, allowing just one run on four hits through five innings.
Foltynewicz was lifted after 2 2/3 innings, giving up six runs on seven hits and walking four, tying his season high. Down 6-1, the Braves made things interesting in the sixth. Following an RBI single by Matt Adams, in his return to St. Louis after being traded by the Cardinals on May 20, Ozzie Albies smashed a 335-foot, three-run homer off Brett Cecil to bring the Braves within one.
But the Cardinals’ bullpen, with a two-run assist on Paul DeJong’s double in the eighth, was able to shut out the Braves the rest of the way, with Matt Bowman notching just his second career save.