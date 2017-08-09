Braves Can’t Get Over the Hump vs. Phillies

The Braves accounted for each of the three losses the mighty Dodgers experienced during a recent 24-game span. But they have also encountered nothing but frustration against the last-place Phillies, who extended their success against their National League East rivals with a 3-2 win on Wednesday night at SunTrust Park.
Odubel Herrera once again was a thorn in the Braves’ side, as he helped produce a 2-0 lead with his second triple of the night in the third inning.
“Odubel is playing like his hair is one fire,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said.
But it was the back-to-back doubles by Cesar Hernandez and Freddy Galvis off Atlanta starter Sean Newcomb to begin the fifth inning that proved decisive for the Phillies, who have won 11 of 13 against the Braves and gone 31-67 against all other opponents this season.
The Braves have averaged 3.6 runs per game against the Phillies and 4.7 runs against all other opponents this season. They have gone 6-16 and 0-6 against Philadelphia since evening their record through 90 games on July 16.
“It’s just kind of the way we’ve been against [the Phillies],” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Everybody pitches like they’re Bob Gibson against us, regardless of their history. It’s just one of those things. You can’t explain it. You can’t point to any one thing.”
Phillies starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff had some good fortune when Nick Markakis’ second double of the night did not lead to a run in the sixth inning, after the Phillies caught Freddie Freeman in a rundown after rounding third. The right-hander pitched past the sixth for the first time since April 10, but encountered some poor luck when right fielder Nick Williams misplayed Ozzie Albies’ routine fly ball into a double that set the stage for Danny Santana’s two-out, pinch-hit single in the seventh.
“To go back in after that sixth inning felt pretty good and I was just happy to go back out and have a chance to do it,” Eickhoff said.
After being left stranded after a two-out triple in the first, Herrera reached across the plate to drill a liner to left-center that scored Galvis from first base and resulted in his second triple. The Phillies’ center fielder also scored on the play when Newcomb was not in position to field Albies’ throw which sailed into the Phillies’ dugout.
“I feel good,” Herrera said. “I just have to keep working and good things will happen.”
After Santana increased the Braves’ MLB-best pinch-hit RBI total to 35 with his key single in the seventh, third-base coach Ron Washington’s indecisive blunder in the sixth inning proved to be costly. When Markakis drilled a double into the right-center-field gap, Freeman took off sprinting from first base. Washington initially waved Freeman before suddenly putting up a stop sign too late. Freeman was then retired in a rundown.
Mike Foltynewicz will be on the mound when the Braves open a three-game set in St. Louis on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CT. Foltynewicz allowed seven earned runs in just four innings against the Cardinals in early May.