Boyle Scores First Goal for Predators in Win Against Canadiens

Pekka Rinne made 34 saves for the Predators (34-21-5), who ended a three-game losing streak.
Tomas Tatar scored for Montreal (31-19-7), which has lost two games in a row and is 4-1-2 in its past seven. Carey Price made 35 saves.
Boyle, playing his fifth game with the Predators since being acquired in a trade from the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 6, gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 8:36 of the third period when he scored with a slap shot from the point off a drop pass from P.K. Subban.
Viktor Arvidsson made it 3-1 at 11:00. Ryan Johansen made a pass across the crease, and Arvidsson one-timed it for his Predators-leading 26th goal.
Tatar scored off a give-and-go with Andrew Shaw to tie the game 1-1 at 5:26 of the third.
Ryan Hartman gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 9:49 of the second period when he scored to end a 27-game goal drought dating to Dec. 13. Craig Smith received a pass from Hartman and took a slap shot from the right face-off circle, and Hartman batted the rebound out of midair for his 10th goal.
Subban and Montreal defenseman Shea Weber played against each other in Nashville for the first time since being traded for each other June 29, 2016. Weber played his 900th NHL game.
Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm missed the game because of illness.