Booster’s Kids Club and Silver Sounds Club Return in 2018

The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced the return of two fan clubs for the 2018 season – Booster’s Kids Club presented by First Tennessee, and the Silver Sounds Club.
In partnership with the YMCA, Booster’s Kids Club is for children ages 12 and under. The $25 membership includes two general admission tickets to any three Sunday games, 10 Fun Zone vouchers, a beach ball courtesy of First Tennessee, a Booster’s Kids Club t-shirt, a four-piece Sounds decal set and a 10% discount at the Sounds Pro Shop.
The Silver Sounds Club is for adults ages 55 and older. The $25 membership includes two Select section tickets to any three Sunday-Wednesday games, a Silver Sounds Club t-shirt and a 10% discount at the Sounds Pro Shop.
To order a membership for Booster’s Kids Club or the Silver Sounds Club, call 615-690-HITS, e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com, or place an online order at www.nashvillesounds.com.
The 2018 season will be the Sounds’ 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Opening Day is set for Thursday, April 5 when the Sounds begin the season in New Orleans. Opening Night at First Tennessee Park is scheduled for Tuesday, April 10 when the Sounds host the Iowa Cubs at 6:35 p.m. Season ticket memberships are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.