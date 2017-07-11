Bonino, Hartnell and Lindback Pick Numbers With Preds

Familiar numerals will accompany the return of two players to the Nashville Predators.
Forward Scott Hartnell, who spent seven seasons in Nashville after being drafted by the Preds in the First Round of the 2000 NHL Draft, will wear No. 17 starting this fall. Likewise, goaltender Anders Lindback, who was selected by Nashville in the 2008 NHL Draft, will retake No. 39.
Center Nick Bonino, who inked a four-year contract with the Predators on July 1, will maintain the No. 13, which he has worn for the majority of his career in the NHL.
Defenseman Alexei Emelin, acquired via trade with the Vegas Golden Knights, will select his new number at a later date. The No. 74 Emelin utilized for five years in Montreal with the Canadiens is currently worn by goaltender Juuse Saros in Nashville